Colorado launches Apple, Google COVID-19 exposure notification system

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Oct. 25 launched its statewide COVID-19 exposure notification system in partnership with Google and Apple.

The system, joinltly developed by the two tech giants, uses Bluetooth technology to alert iPhone and Android users when their phone has come into close proximity to the phone of another person who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The service, dubbed CO Exposure Notifications, is free and voluntary to state residents and is "an important new feature for Coloradans to make smart and informed health decisions for themselves, their loved ones and our small businesses," Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said in a news release. "By alerting users to potential COVID-19 exposure, Coloradans can take quick steps in order to limit exposure and risk to family, friends, coworkers and neighbors."

If a user tests positive for COVID-19 and chooses to upload their results online within a 14-day period, individuals potentially exposed will receive a notification. The system does extract data including phone number, name, location or IP address.

