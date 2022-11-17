CIOs challenged by so many health IT systems, applications: Study

The vast majority of healthcare CIOs say working with disparate IT systems and applications complicates their jobs, according to a survey of 132 health IT executives who are members of the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives.

Here are five things to know from the Nov. 15 study by enterprise tech software company symplr:

1. Eighty-eight percent of CIOs said their work is complicated by juggling so many different IT programs.

2. Sixty percent of hospitals and health systems use 50 or more software solutions for healthcare operations alone.

3. Eighty-four percent of respondents reported that having a streamlined IT infrastructure is important for retaining clinicians.

4. Forty percent said financial pressure is the top threat their organizations will have to endure next year.

5. CIOs identified their top priorities as improving interoperability (26 percent), enabling clinicians (24 percent), ensuring privacy and security (21 percent), improving the customer experience (18 percent) and automation (12 percent).