94% of physicians report prior authorization delays care

Ninety-four percent of physicians reported that prior authorization led to delays in patient care, and has caused increased administrative burden, a March 29 survey from the American Hospital Association found.

The American Hospital Association surveyed 1,001 physicians in December about prior authorization and found the following:

Eighty percent of respondents said prior authorization requirements wastes healthcare resources and does not save costs.





Sixty-four percent of respondents said prior authorization requirements led to ineffective initial treatments and more patient visits.





Forty-six percent of respondents said prior authorization policies led to urgent or emergency care for patients.





Eighty-nine percent of respondents said prior authorization had a negative effect on patient clinical outcomes.





Respondents said prior authorization had led to increased administrative burden, and 35 percent of physicians said due to this, they had to employ more staff members to handle the work.

This comes as UnitedHealthcare, Aetna and Cigna are working towards trimming their prior authorization programs.