6 health systems named to 2024 CIO 100

Six health systems made the 2024 CIO 100 list recognizing organizations that deliver business value through innovative IT.

That could be done by "creating competitive advantage, optimizing business processes, enabling growth or improving relationships with customers," the publication wrote. "It is an acknowledged mark of enterprise excellence."

The health systems named to the 2024 CIO 100 on March 18 were:

1. Atlantic Health System (Morristown, N.J.)

2. Baptist Memorial Health Care (Memphis, Tenn.)

3. Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.)

4. Penn Medicine (Philadelphia)

5. Stanford Medicine Children's Health and Stanford University School of Medicine (Palo Alto, Calif.)

6. University of Miami Health System