10 tech occupations with fastest-growing salaries

Tech workers saw a rise in pay during the pandemic amid a competitive talent market and rising costs for many goods and services.
Overall, the average annual wage for a technologist grew 6.9 percent from 2020 to 2021 — to $104,566, according to a survey of 7,215 individuals at the tech career website Dice.com. These tech occupations experienced the biggest growth in salaries during that time:
1. Web developer (21.3 percent)
2. Database administrator (12.4 percent)
Technical support engineer (12.4 percent)
4. Data analyst (11.5 percent)
5. *UX/UI designer (10.1 percent)
6. Software developer (8 percent)
7. *Computer/mainframe programmer (6.5 percent)
8. Systems administrator (6.2 percent)
9. IT management CEO, CIO, CTO, VP, director (6 percent)
10. Systems analyst (5.5 percent)
Dice.com stated that figures for UX/UI designer and computer/mainframe programmer weren't statistically valid because each occupation had fewer than 100 respondents, but they were included for continuity purposes.