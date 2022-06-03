10 tech occupations with fastest-growing salaries

Tech workers saw a rise in pay during the pandemic amid a competitive talent market and rising costs for many goods and services.

Overall, the average annual wage for a technologist grew 6.9 percent from 2020 to 2021 — to $104,566, according to a survey of 7,215 individuals at the tech career website Dice.com. These tech occupations experienced the biggest growth in salaries during that time:

1. Web developer (21.3 percent)

2. Database administrator (12.4 percent)

Technical support engineer (12.4 percent)

4. Data analyst (11.5 percent)

5. *UX/UI designer (10.1 percent)

6. Software developer (8 percent)

7. *Computer/mainframe programmer (6.5 percent)

8. Systems administrator (6.2 percent)

9. IT management CEO, CIO, CTO, VP, director (6 percent)

10. Systems analyst (5.5 percent)

Dice.com stated that figures for UX/UI designer and computer/mainframe programmer weren't statistically valid because each occupation had fewer than 100 respondents, but they were included for continuity purposes.