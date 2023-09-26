10 health systems join Transcarent's network to simplify healthcare pricing

Naomi Diaz -

Ten health systems have joined Transcarent's National Independent Provider Ecosystem, which aims to provide self-insured employers with health services at cheaper and pre-negotiated bundled prices. 

Transcarent coordinates healthcare benefits for self-insured employers, and with participation in the ecosystem, health systems will get the chance to market their specialized virtual and in-person services to a nationwide audience they might have otherwise overlooked, according to a Sept. 26 news release from Transcarent. 

Here are the 10 health systems joining Transcarent:

  1. Advocate Health, based in Charlotte, N.C.

  2. Atrium Health, part of Advocate Health.

  3. Baylor Scott & White Health, based in Dallas.

  4. Corewell Health, based in Grand Rapids, Mich.

  5. Hackensack Meridian Health, based in Edison, N.J.

  6. Intermountain Health, based in Salt Lake City.

  7. Mass General Brigham, based in Somerville, Mass.

  8. Memorial Hermann Health System, based in Houston.

  9. Mount Sinai Health System, based in New York City.

  10. Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, based in Tacoma, Wash.

