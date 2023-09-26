10 health systems join Transcarent's network to simplify healthcare pricing

Ten health systems have joined Transcarent's National Independent Provider Ecosystem, which aims to provide self-insured employers with health services at cheaper and pre-negotiated bundled prices.
Transcarent coordinates healthcare benefits for self-insured employers, and with participation in the ecosystem, health systems will get the chance to market their specialized virtual and in-person services to a nationwide audience they might have otherwise overlooked, according to a Sept. 26 news release from Transcarent.
Here are the 10 health systems joining Transcarent:
- Advocate Health, based in Charlotte, N.C.
- Atrium Health, part of Advocate Health.
- Baylor Scott & White Health, based in Dallas.
- Corewell Health, based in Grand Rapids, Mich.
- Hackensack Meridian Health, based in Edison, N.J.
- Intermountain Health, based in Salt Lake City.
- Mass General Brigham, based in Somerville, Mass.
- Memorial Hermann Health System, based in Houston.
- Mount Sinai Health System, based in New York City.
- Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, based in Tacoma, Wash.