YouTube, Kaiser Family Foundation partner on health equity campaign

YouTube has partnered with the Kaiser Family Foundation to launch a new program to help nonprofit organizations create educational videos about health inequities in mental health, maternal care and health access.

The program, dubbed THE-IQ, will provide resources, such as seed funding and video production expertise, to the Loveland Foundation, the National Birth and the Health Equity Leadership & Exchange Network at the Satcher Health Leadership, according to a Sept. 12 press release.

Kaiser Family Foundation will work with the organizations to conceptualize and produce video series focused on organizations' specific areas of interest and specialization.

Production will take place this month with videos planned for release in November.