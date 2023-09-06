Why Froedtert Health signed a hair care contract

Wauwatosa, Wis.-based Froedtert Health has made a deal with Sherrie Williams, an African American cosmetologist, to source hair care products for its patients.

Ms. Williams' brand, Simplistic BSC, is shipping shampoo, conditioner and bonnets to the health system, which will offer them to all patients in all hospitals, according to a Sept. 1 interview with NBC affiliate TMJ4.

Simplistic BSC's products are designed for African American hair, which can require more specialized care than most stores and hospitals provide, according to Ms. Williams. She began mixing her own hair care products because she could not find any in major retailers for people of her race.

"The deal will impact hospitals by providing a product that everyone can benefit from," Ms. Williams told Afrotech in an interview. "The complaints and lawsuits for hair loss due to products used in hospitals will stop. Also some hospitals that African Americans wouldn't normally go to may have a change of mind when [they] realize diversity has been included. It's a small but big statement."

The partnership is the first of its kind between an African American-owned hair care line and a major health system.

"It's not just one race sick in hospitals, it's all races," Ms. Williams said, "and with African Americans embracing our natural hair, we need something in hospitals that will not strip it."