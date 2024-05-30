Virginia hospital wins CMS Health Equity Award

CMS has awarded Fishersville, Va.-based Augusta Health with its 2024 Health Equity Award, AHA News reported May 30.

The independent, nonprofit community hospital was recognized for its efforts to eliminate health disparities via a primary care mobile clinic program first launched in 2022. The program serves patients living in rural areas or low-income neighborhoods in urban settings.

In its first full year, Augusta Health recorded more than 1,700 primary care visits among 825 patients at 17 different locations, including churches, homeless shelters and community centers. The hospital also partners with community organizations to provide social services for patients, such as housing or food support.

CMS first launched its Health Equity Award in 2018. The award recognizes organizations that have significantly reduced disparities in healthcare quality, access or outcomes in the communities and populations they serve.