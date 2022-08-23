Viewpoint: Health equity can't be achieved without nurses 

The public health sector needs to provide nurses with resources to more comprehensively address and advocate for health equity, Tarissa Host wrote for the MinnPost Aug. 22.

Ms. Host is research professional in the division of geriatrics, palliative and primary care at the Minneapolis-based University of Minnesota Medical School. "Nurses are already facing expectations to address health and social justice issues," she wrote.

A report from the National Academy of Medicine recognized nurses as "the link between clinical care, public health and social services," yet Ms. Host said there's yet to be significant resources to encourage the wellbeing of nurses.

"Until these systemic issues are appropriately addressed, progress cannot be made towards eliminating health disparities and improving the health and well-being of all," Ms. Host wrote.