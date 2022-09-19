UNC Health taps Dr. Nicole Mushonga as system executive director for health equity 

Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health appointed Nicole Mushonga, MD, as its system executive director for health equity Sept. 15.

Dr. Mushonga is joining the organization from Wake County (N.C.) Health and Human Services, where she served as interim medical director for public health and epidemiology. Under her leadership, the division was recognized by the White House and National Association of County and City Health Officials for its health equity programs addressing COVID-19.

"We are truly excited to have Dr. Mushonga as part of our team," said Audrea Caesar, PhD, UNC Health's chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer. "She brings a unique skillset to our organization with her previous community health work, and her experience as an epidemiologist. She will be a great partner to the leaders of the healthcare system and will help us chart our course to reducing health inequities."