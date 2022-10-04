Official suggests repurposing Atlanta Medical Center as equity center

One week after the mayor of Atlanta blocked the redevelopment of Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center, a city councilman proposed repurposing it as an equity center, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Oct. 4.

Councilman Michael Bond pitched the equity center — which would provide services to address homelessness and other community issues — at a council meeting Oct. 3. Government officials, activists and business leaders have been discussing an equity center in Atlanta since 2020, the newspaper reported.

Mayor Andre Dickens and other council members have expressed a desire to keep the site a medical facility, according to the newspaper.

Mr. Dickens renewed the temporary ban on redeveloping the medical center at the Oct. 3 meeting. His office did not respond to the Journal-Constitution's request for comment on Mr. Bond's proposal.