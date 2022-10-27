NYC Health + Hospitals directs one-third of spending to women, minority-owned businesses

NYC Health + Hospitals spent more than $747 million — 32 percent of its eligible procurement spending — with minority- and women-owned businesses in fiscal year 2022.

The health system is making a "concerted effort" to manage its contracts and supply chain services with minority- and women-owned businesses, according to an Oct. 26 news release. In 2021, its executive team implemented its first vendor diversity policy. Its measures include scoring points for minority- and women-owned subcontractors in solicitations, and allowing discretionary purchases less than $1 million to be made with minority- and women-owned businesses.

In fiscal year 2021, the system spent $419 million with minority- and women-owned businesses; in 2020, it spent $124 million.