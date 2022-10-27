Joint Commission creates Health Care Equity Resource Center 

The Joint Commission has created a Health Care Equity Resource Center to help hospitals achieve safer, more equitable care, the organization said Oct. 26.

The resource center — which offers toolkits, hospital case studies and evidence-based interventions — aims to help hospitals standardize processes to identify and address healthcare disparities.

The resource center is launching two months before The Joint Commission's new health equity accreditation requirements are set to take effect in January.

"This is just the beginning, and more resources will be added in the coming months," the organization said.