ChristianaCare finds superior outcomes in Black patients

At ChristianaCare, Black patients are receiving stronger outcomes than national averages for hypertension and heart failure care.

The U.S. Black population is 12.4%, and at ChristianaCare, 32% of the heart failure patient population is Black — a race that has historically experienced healthcare disparities for heart failure treatment, including low adherence to guideline-directed medical therapy.

To counteract rates of substandard care, ChristianaCare locked arms with health technology company Story Health, the Newark, Del.-based system said in a Feb. 23 news release.

With Story Health, the system launched a digital platform that offers a health coach who helps with medication adherence, coordinates lab work and aids patients with transportation and prescription assistance.

Here are the collaboration's results: