AMA awards scholarships to study issues affecting female physicians

The American Medical Association's Women Physicians Section and the AMA Foundation have selected the recipients of their annual research grants program, according to a Sept. 7 news release.

Each September, the Joan F. Giambalvo Fund for the Advancement of Women Award provides scholarships up to $10,000 to study and address issues affecting female physicians and medical students, according to the release.

This year, two projects received the grants: one exploring effects of xenophobia faced by first-generation immigrant female Arab physicians in the United States' academic medical system, and the second studying interpersonal communication's contribution to mistreatment of hospital surgical residents.