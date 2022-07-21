6 principles of inclusive language for equitable healthcare 

Inclusive language is essential to achieving equitable healthcare, and clinicians can use six principles to achieve it, Nkem Chukwumerije, MD, wrote for Harvard Business Review July 19.

Dr. Chukwumerije is national leader for equity, inclusion and diversity at the Permanente Federation. "As physicians strive to address the disparities in U.S. health care that the Covid-19 pandemic revealed, they should focus not only on clinical quality, population health management, and appropriate technology but also culturally responsive care, including how they communicate with patients," he wrote.

The six principles to achieve inclusive communication are:

1. Consider the impact of discrimination.

2. Address systemic health inequities through community engagement.

3. Remember intersectionality between patients.

4. Recognize diversity.

5. Encourage health literacy.

6. Be cognizant of context.