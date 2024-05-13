Zepbound could prevent 600K AFib cases by 2030: Report

Eli Lilly's weight loss drug Zepbound could avert up to 627,000 atrial fibrillation cases by 2030, according to Airfinity analysts.

In its May 10 Obesity Market Intelligence newsletter, the disease forecasting company said the number of atrial fibrillation cases linked to obesity are predicted to grow from 2.92 million to 3.83 million in the U.S. by 2023. Weight loss interventions, such as Zepbound (tirzepatide), could change this figure.

An Eli Lilly clinical trial found obese and overweight adults lost, on average, 22.5% of their body weight after 72 weeks on Zepbound. Airfinity ran 10,000 simulations on Zepbound's effects on body weight and atrial fibrillation outcomes, and the company's forecast has an assumption of 100% medication adherence. The analysts predict Zepbound could reduce atrial fibrillation prevalence by 16.4%, or stave off 627,000 cases.