FTC wants more information on Novo's $16.5B deal to boost Wegovy production

In February, Novo Nordisk agreed to buy Catalent for $16.5 billion. The Federal Trade Commission has since requested more information from the companies as it reviews the deal, The Wall Street Journal reported May 3.

This marks the agency's second request for additional information regarding the deal, according to Catalent's May 3 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The move embodies the FTC's heightened scrutiny on large mergers in recent years, especially in healthcare.

As part of Novo Nordisk's plans to purchase Catalent, the Denmark-based drugmaker agreed to buy three fill-finish manufacturing sites in Italy, Belgium and Bloomington, Ind. The facilities would focus on increasing the supply of Wegovy, indicated for weight loss, and Ozempic, indicated for diabetes. According to The Wall Street Journal, the companies said they would cooperate with the FTC and demonstrate the deal complies with antitrust laws.

They anticipate the transaction will be completed toward the end of the year.