FDA confirms Zepbound shortage

After patients and clinicians reported weeklong back orders of Zepbound, Eli Lilly's new weight loss drug, the FDA confirmed shortages of two Zepbound solutions.

In an April 3 update, the agency's drug shortage database lists 5 milligram and 12.5 milligram Zepbound injections in limited availability throughout April. The 2.5, 7.5, 10 and 15 milligram presentations are available.

Mounjaro, the drugmaker's Type 2 diabetes drug made with the same active ingredient as Zepbound, has limited availability of four solutions. The 2.5 milligram and 5 milligram solutions are available, and the 7.5, 10, 12.5 and 15 milligram Mounjaro solutions are in shortage.

Zepbound has been growing in popularity since its launch in December: In early March, for the first time, new prescriptions for Zepbound surpassed those for Wegovy, Novo Nordisk's blockbuster weight management therapy. By the end of March, pharmacists in multiple states were struggling with strained supply.