1 in 8 adults have taken a GLP-1: 5 notes

One in 8, or 12% of adults said they have taken GLP-1s and 6% of adults said they currently take the drugs, KFF Health reported May 10.
The KFF Health Tracking Poll surveyed 1,479 adults online and by telephone between April 23 and May 1.
It found GLP-1 use, including Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro, was most common for people with diabetes (43%), heart disease (26%) and obesity or overweight (22%).
Here are four other findings:
- Of those who reported ever taking the drugs, 61% said they took it for a chronic condition — either alone (39%) or to also lose weight (23%) — and 38% said they took the drugs solely to lose weight.
- Most adults said they are prescribed these drugs from a primary care physician or specialist (79%), while some report getting drugs from online providers or websites (11%), medical spa or aesthetic medical centers (10%) or elsewhere (2%).
- GLP-1 drugs can top $1,000 for a month's supply, and 54% of users said it was difficult to afford, including 22% who said it was "very difficult."
- Awareness of the drug is up since July 2023, with 82% of adults saying they heard at least "a little" about these drugs, compared to 19% in July.