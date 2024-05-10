1 in 8 adults have taken a GLP-1: 5 notes

One in 8, or 12% of adults said they have taken GLP-1s and 6% of adults said they currently take the drugs, KFF Health reported May 10.

The KFF Health Tracking Poll surveyed 1,479 adults online and by telephone between April 23 and May 1.

It found GLP-1 use, including Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro, was most common for people with diabetes (43%), heart disease (26%) and obesity or overweight (22%).

Here are four other findings: