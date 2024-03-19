Wisconsin getting new micro-hospital

A physician-owned micro-hospital, part of Houston-based Nutex Health, is opening on April 1 in Bellevue, Wis.

Green Bay ER and Hospital will be open year round and feature services like overnight inpatient care, laboratory inpatient and outpatient imaging services, cardiology, and pediatric care, according to a March 4 news release.

The University of Southern California defined micro-hospitals as facilities featuring around two to three stories and eight to 10 beds that fill in healthcare access gaps "in markets where there is not enough demand to support a traditional hospital."

The hospital is a "multimillion-dollar" facility, a spokesperson from Green Bay ER and Hospital told Becker's. The exact cost of the project was not disclosed.

Nutex Health is a physician-led healthcare services company that comprises around 1,500 employees and partners with more than 800 physicians. It has a hospital division and a population health management division. The hospital division owns and operates more than 20 healthcare facilities across eight states, according to the company's website.