Why 8 hospitals went bankrupt this year

Becker's has reported on eight hospital bankruptcies so far in 2023, most of them smaller rural facilities. Some of the facilities remain non-operational, having closed before bankruptcy filings, but most have remained open as, in some cases, they look for partnerships to help right the ship.

Exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, growing operational losses have contributed significantly to the need to enter bankruptcy protection as the hospitals battle unsuccessfully with lower reimbursement models and declining volumes. Five of the eight hospitals are located in two states, California and Texas.

Here is a summary of the eight bankrupt hospitals: