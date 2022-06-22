Where Atrium's $2.46B in community benefit went

Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health said it provided $2.46 billion in measurable community benefit in 2021, $160 million more than the year prior and the most it's ever given.

Its community benefit represents 19.1 percent of its total operating expense, greater than the 10 largest health systems in the U.S., according to a June 21 Atrium news release.

Here is a breakdown of Atrium's community benefit