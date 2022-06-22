Where Atrium's $2.46B in community benefit went

Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health said it provided $2.46 billion in measurable community benefit in 2021, $160 million more than the year prior and the most it's ever given.
Its community benefit represents 19.1 percent of its total operating expense, greater than the 10 largest health systems in the U.S., according to a June 21 Atrium news release.
Here is a breakdown of Atrium's community benefit
- $1.1 billion: Losses incurred by serving Medicare patients and non-negotiated government programs
- $375 million: Cost of care to uninsured and underinsured patients who do not qualify for financial assistance
- $340 million: Cost of financial assistance to uninsured patients
- $310 million: Losses incurred by serving Medicaid patients
- $227 million: Cost of professional medical education and research
- $75 million: Cost of community-building activities, cash and in-kind contributions to community groups, community health improvement and other services