Virginia health system to outsource 98 jobs

Inova Health is outsourcing 98 jobs, according to regulatory documents filed with the state Jan. 16.

A spokesperson for the Falls Church, Va.-based health system told Becker's it is outsourcing its patient sitter operations to Crothall Healthcare, which plans "to offer all affected employees a position at their current rate of pay with no break in employment."

"Additionally, all employees will be provided an opportunity to seek another position within Inova Fairfax for which they are qualified," the spokesperson said.





