US inflation cools: 4 healthcare takeaways

The Consumer Price Index, a measure of the price of goods and services, remained unchanged in October, as consumer prices rose 3.2% overall from last year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here are four healthcare takeaways from the Nov. 14 CPI report:





The medical care services index rose 0.3% in October after a 0.2% jump in September. The hospital services index climbed 1.1% over the month. The prescription drugs index rose 0.8%. The physician services index fell 1% in October.



The report comes as the Federal Reserve looks to steer the economy into a "soft landing" and get inflation down to its goal of 2%. In a November board meeting, the central bank opted not to change interest rates.