University of Vermont Medical Center increases credit line to $50M

Burlington-based University of Vermont Medical Center has taken out new terms on an existing credit line, boosting the amount of money it can use with the facility from $20 million to $50 million, according to a June 6 filing.

Proceeds will be used toward working capital. The credit line has a three-year term with variable interest rates based on the secured overnight financing rate plus 0.5 percentage points.

The system has the only level 1 trauma designated facility in the state as well as its only neonatal intensive care unit, employing 8,800 people.