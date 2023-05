Cleveland-based University Hospitals recorded a $302 million operating loss in 2022, a sharp downturn compared with $104.5 million operating income in 2021.

While revenue edged up slightly on the previous year to total $5.4 billion, expenses rose 9 percent to total $5.7 billion.

The 21-hospital system saw a $480.4 million net loss compared with net income of $467.3 million in 2021.

Michael Szubski, CFO since 2008, is planning to retire in January 2024.