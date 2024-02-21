UNC Health to fundraise for new children's hospital

Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health is launching a fundraising effort to help pay for its flagship freestanding children's hospital, Triangle Business Journal reported Feb. 20.

The health system is looking to create a 500- to 600-bed facility and is projecting it to cost more than $2 billion.

Andy Willis, executive chief planning and development officer for UNC Health, told the publication that the health system is initiating a campaign to raise funds and garner additional support for the project.

Additionally, Mr. Willis said the health system may explore options such as issuing debt or employing alternative financing strategies to meet some of the funding requirements.

"The state is going to be a partner in this, but we think it's important enough that we're philanthropically going to try to raise the rest of the money and figure out how to finance what will be a $2 [billion] to $3 billion project," he told the publication.

UNC Health announced plans for the new hospital on Sept. 26.