Turquoise Health raises $30M

Turquoise Health has raised $30 million in series B financing it plans to use to support transparent pricing workflows for its 160 healthcare customers.

The analytics firm's platform recently expanded to support payer and provider contract management, consumer transparency compliance and advanced platform-based analytics, according to a Jan. 23 news release from the company. The new funds will help Turquoise facilitate onboarding from recent customer expansion into these products.

"As we see price transparency legislation take shape through 2027 and beyond, Turquoise accelerates support for healthcare organizations as they embed transparency and simplicity at every step in the transaction," Turquoise Health CEO Chris Severn said in the release.