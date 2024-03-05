The state canceling $2B in medical debt

Up to 1 million residents in Arizona may have their medical debt forgiven through a new program the state's governor announced March 4.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs said the state has partnered with RIP Medical Debt, a nonprofit that buys and eliminates debt, to cancel approximately $2 billion in residents' medical debt. Through the partnership, Arizona will make up to $30 million in COVID-19 relief funds available for the nonprofit to use for debt purchasing.

Residents who earn less than 400% of the federal poverty line or who owe more than 5% of their annual income will be eligible for medical debt forgiveness.

Officials said this marks the largest state-led effort to erase medical debt in history.