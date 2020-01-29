The 6 places healthcare CFOs are looking for growth

More than half of healthcare CFOs cited digital transformation as their top growth strategy for 2020, according to a survey from accounting firm BDO.

For its analysis "Treating Healthcare Distress," BDO asked 100 CFOs at provider organizations about their financial growth strategies for the year ahead.



Here are the six areas where CFOs are focusing their growth strategies, ranked by the percent of CFOs who said they're looking to the area for growth:



1. Digital transformation: 51 percent

2. Geographic expansion: 37 percent

3. Restructuring or reorganization: 36 percent

4. Private equity investment: 28 percent

5. Mergers and acquisitions: 22 percent

6. Initial public offering: 12 percent



See the full results here.



