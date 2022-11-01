The 17 hospitals facing maximum Medicare readmission penalties

As part of its hospital readmissions reduction program, Medicare will cut payments by the maximum of 3 percent in fiscal year 2023 to 17 hospitals across the country. That figure compares with 39 hospitals facing the maximum penalty in fiscal 2022.

The maximum 3 percent payment cut for these hospitals is for every Medicare patient stay during fiscal year 2023, which runs Oct. 1, 2022, to Sept. 30, 2023, according to an analysis by Kaiser Health News.

Here are the 17 hospitals facing the maximum penalty in fiscal year 2023, according to the report.

Arizona

Arizona Orthopedic and Surgical Specialty Hospital (Chandler)

Florida

St. Lucie Medical Center (Port St. Lucie)

Illinois

Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center (Mattoon)

Kentucky

Greenview Regional Hospital (Bowling Green)

Massachusetts

Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton

North Carolina

Cape Fear Valley Hoke Hospital (Raeford)

Ohio

King's Daughters Medical Center Ohio (Portsmouth)

Oklahoma

Bailey Medical Center (Owasso)

Pennsylvania

Surgical Institute of Reading (Wyomissing)

Texas

Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Uptown (Dallas)

Baylor Scott and White Surgical Hospital (Fort Worth)

Childress Regional Medical Center

Lubbock Heart Hospital

Memorial Hermann Surgeon Hospital Kingwood

Methodist Hospital for Surgery (Addison)

Wisconsin

Aspirus Riverview Hospital & Clinics (Wisconsin Rapids)

Midwest Orthopedic Specialty Hospital (Franklin)