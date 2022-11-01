The 17 hospitals facing maximum Medicare readmission penalties

As part of its hospital readmissions reduction program, Medicare will cut payments by the maximum of 3 percent in fiscal year 2023 to 17 hospitals across the country. That figure compares with 39 hospitals facing the maximum penalty in fiscal 2022.
The maximum 3 percent payment cut for these hospitals is for every Medicare patient stay during fiscal year 2023, which runs Oct. 1, 2022, to Sept. 30, 2023, according to an analysis by Kaiser Health News.
Here are the 17 hospitals facing the maximum penalty in fiscal year 2023, according to the report.
Arizona
Arizona Orthopedic and Surgical Specialty Hospital (Chandler)
Florida
St. Lucie Medical Center (Port St. Lucie)
Illinois
Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center (Mattoon)
Kentucky
Greenview Regional Hospital (Bowling Green)
Massachusetts
Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton
North Carolina
Cape Fear Valley Hoke Hospital (Raeford)
Ohio
King's Daughters Medical Center Ohio (Portsmouth)
Oklahoma
Bailey Medical Center (Owasso)
Pennsylvania
Surgical Institute of Reading (Wyomissing)
Texas
Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Uptown (Dallas)
Baylor Scott and White Surgical Hospital (Fort Worth)
Childress Regional Medical Center
Lubbock Heart Hospital
Memorial Hermann Surgeon Hospital Kingwood
Methodist Hospital for Surgery (Addison)
Wisconsin
Aspirus Riverview Hospital & Clinics (Wisconsin Rapids)
Midwest Orthopedic Specialty Hospital (Franklin)