Texas hospital to discontinue long-term acute services

Tyler-based UT Health East Texas is discontinuing its long-term acute care services in April.

The hospital's long-term acute care services have stopped accepting new patients and will transition operations on April 27, according to a March 27 news release from UT Health East Texas. Employees working in long-term acute care services have been offered positions at UT Health Tyler.

The space for long-term acute care services will be used for other services, such as women's health and cardiac care.

UT Health East Texas' long-term acute care consists of 18 patient beds and serves patients with chronic, acute illnesses that require an estimated length of stay of 25 days with complex medical treatment.