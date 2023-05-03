Struggling California hospital looks for $10M credit line

The San Benito County Health Care District Board of Directors, operators of Hollister, Calif.-based Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital, is seeking to obtain a $10 million line of credit from an unnamed lender, the BenitoLink reported May 3.

The board hopes not to have to dip into the funds. A consulting firm hired by the hospital said that the credit line might not be enough to save the hospital, however.

In March, the hospital withdrew its closure notice but is still projected to run out of cash by summer 2023.

"But at some point in time we're going to have to have some of the capital to actually partner with the district and I think not only maintain services," Hazel Hawkins CFO Mark Robinson said concerning hospital cutbacks and credit lines at a board of directors meeting April 27. "It's not something to do at the last minute, so it would be better for us to have that already approved going forward."