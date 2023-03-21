Hazel Hawkins withdraws closure notice

Hollister, Calif.-based Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital is withdrawing its Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice, first issued in December 2022, after the hospital has improved its financial situation.

WARN notices are typically issued when a closure is imminent. The hospital beat its cash projections by more than $11 million between November 2022 and February 2023, according to a March 21 Hazel Hawkins news release.

The San Benito Healthcare District is extending the projected date to when Hazel Hawkins will run out of cash to late summer 2023.

To preserve long-term stability, the hospital is still looking for a buyer and has received one letter of intent from a qualified entity.

"Our efforts to implement a long-term stabilization strategy with a qualified partner present the most expedient and likely path to preserve the District's health care facilities and operations for San Benito County," interim CEO Mary Casillas said in the release. "There is still much work to be done and we are a long way from the finish line. We will continue to need the help of the local community to preserve the future of healthcare in our community."