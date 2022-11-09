Sentara donates $5M to local community groups, more than $10M this year

Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Healthcare, a non-profit health system with 12 hospitals and over 100 care sites, has recently donated more than $5 million to almost 100 community organizations in its home state and North Carolina.

The funding builds on a similar amount given to 71 organizations earlier this year, bringing the total of such community grants in 2022 to more than $10 million, Sentara said in a Nov. 4 release.

The focus of such charitable giving is to advance health equity and to create healthier communities, Sentara said.

"Addressing the most pressing needs of our communities and improving total health and wellness are the foundation of our mission at Sentara," Sherry Norquist, MSN, RN, Sentara director of community engagement and impact, said in a statement.

More details on the community groups Sentara has donated to can be found here.