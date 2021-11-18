Senators introduce bill for $50M in student loan repayment to healthcare workers

Several senators introduced a bill called the Bolstering Infectious Outbreak Preparedness Workforce Act, which would allow $50 million to be used for a student loan repayment program for infectious disease and bio-preparedness healthcare workers.

The move is to help shortage and retention problems in the healthcare industry and prepare for future public health emergencies, according to a Nov. 18 news release.

Through the act, qualified healthcare workers would receive up to $50,000 in loan repayment for each year they worked, up to $150,000.

The bill was introduced by Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis.; Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev.; and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska.

