RWJBarnabas drops employee GLP-1 coverage for weight loss

West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health has ended coverage under its employee health plan for GLP-1s when prescribed for weight loss, a system spokesperson confirmed with Becker's.

The policy was effective Feb. 1 and does not affect employees prescribed GLP-1s for diabetes management.

"However, we have recently discontinued coverage for those using these medicines for weight loss because after an in-depth analysis, we determined there was a lack of sustained adherence in continuing the medication among a significant percentage of individuals, thereby curtailing their effectiveness," the spokesperson said. "It is well documented that those who stop using the medication quickly regain the weight they’ve lost."

The policy change follows several other health systems and self-insured employers that have recently ended or limited coverage for weight loss drugs, including Minneapolis-based Fairview Health Services and Hennepin Healthcare, Bloomington, Minn.-based HealthPartners, Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, and St. Louis-based Ascension.

"At RWJBarnabas Health, the health and well-being of our employees is of utmost priority. As such, we continually assess our formulary to ensure that our employees have access to safe and effective medications," the spokesperson said.

"We continue to cover a vast array of clinical services and medications in our benefit plans to support the health of our employees and their family members, along with offering chronic condition management and a robust wellness program including health coaching and fitness support. We urge our employees to take advantage of these resources to achieve their health goals."