Rhode Island hospital ineligible for federal funding

Cranston, R.I.-based Eleanor Slater Hospital is ineligible for federal funding because it has too many psychiatric patients, according to WPRI.

The hospital doesn't qualify for federal matching funds, the portion of Medicaid reimbursement paid by the federal government. To qualify for the funding, no more than half of the state-run acute care hospital's patient population can be psychiatric patients. As of December, Eleanor Slater Hospital exceeded that threshold, according to the report.

The Rhode Island Executive Office of Health and Human Services determined 55.5 percent of Eleanor Slater Hospital's patient population qualified as psychiatric patients as of Dec. 1. Due to the patient mix, the hospital is classified as an Institution for Mental Disease, according to The Public's Radio.

State regulators will next study the hospital's patient census for compliance on May 1.