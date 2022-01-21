Private equity pushes into healthcare: 6 recent deals

Private equity firms recently invested in several healthcare companies, including those providing payment software and medical equipment maintenance.

Here are six private equity deals announced since Jan. 1:

1. Marlin Equity Partners invested in CE Broker, a provider of continuing education management and license verification software to the healthcare industry.

2. Water Street Healthcare Partners invested in Renovo Solutions,a provider of medical equipment management and maintenance.

3. Gale Healthcare Solutions, a healthcare services and payments platform, secured a $60 million investment from FTV Capital.

4. InVita Healthcare Technologies, a portfolio company of the Riverside Company, invested in Transplant Connect, a human biologics donation and transplantation software company.

5. Revelstoke Capital Partners invested in HealthAxis Group, which provides core administrative processing solutions to healthcare payers.



6. Nautic Partners invested in SPS Health, a provider of care solutions to pharmacies and pharmacy benefit managers.