Pop-up clinic to provide free care after Tennessee hospital closure

The remote area medical volunteer corps is stepping up to provide free dental, vision and medical services following the March 9 closure of Jellico (Tenn.) Regional Hospital.

The services will be provided all day March 23-24, with no ID required.

While medical services will be offered to every patient at the clinic, patients may need to choose between vision and dental services due to time restraints.

CMS intervened to shut down the hospital after its CEO resigned and the company that ran it — Oxford, Miss.-based Progressive Health Group — pulled out of operations.

The hospital had also temporarily suspended services in December due to staffing shortages. It will remain closed until Campbell County can find another entity to assume management.