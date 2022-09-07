Percentage of Americans with past-due medical debt remains steady

The percentage of Americans reporting past-due medical debt remained relatively unchanged between 2015 and 2021 despite increases in out-of-pocket costs, according to a Sept. 6 report from the Employee Benefit Research Institute.

Researchers analyzed data from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's "2021 National Financial Capability Study," according to the report.

Six things to know:

1. In 2021, 22 percent of individuals 18 or older had past-due medical debt, compared to 21 percent in 2015. Both are down from 26 percent in 2012.

2. Thirty-five percent of adults ages 18 to 64 without insurance had past-due medical bills, compared to 24 percent of those with insurance.

3. Twenty percent of adults ages 18 to 64 residing in a Medicaid expansion state had past-due medical bills, compared to 27 percent living in a state that did not expand Medicaid.

4. The odds of having medical debt decreased as income increased.

5. Those with past-due medical bills were more likely to report other financial challenges than those without.

6. Those with a high school degree or less were more likely to report past-due medical bills than those with a college or graduate degree