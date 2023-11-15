2nd Oklahoma hospital reopens in a month

Bristow, Okla.-based Carrus Lakeside Hospital is set to reopen after nearly two years of the rural community not having a hospital, local news outlet KJRH reported Nov. 15.

Sherman, Texas-based Carrus Health, took over from Bristow Medical Center in December 2021. Initially, Carrus Health had aimed to get services restored in 30 days, but the Oklahoma Department of Health said the building wasn't up to code.

"We had to bring the facility up to code. We've done it in a phased approach. What we're standing in right now is Phase One. It is a five-bed ER, four inpatient bed[s], and then all of our outpatient services," a Carrus Health spokesperson told KJRH. "So, we're reopening that tomorrow [Nov. 15]. Phase Two is going to come later on; that will be an additional 21 inpatient beds."

Bristow officials said that the city council is now looking to hold a special election on Jan. 9 about a sales tax that would help fund the hospital.

The hospital is the second in the state to reopen in the last 30 days. On Oct. 30, Clinton (Okla.) Regional Hospital reopened under new management after a 10 month closure.