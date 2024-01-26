OHSU trims operating loss ahead of planned 10-hospital merger

Portland-based Oregon Health & Science University trimmed its operating loss from the fiscal first quarter ending Sept. 30 to the second quarter, but will need to double down on its strategy to improve its financial outlook to break even for the fiscal year that ends June 30.

OHSU patient volumes continues to grow year over year with strong demand, but revenue is being outpaced by increased wages and benefits costs, the health system said in a Jan. 25 news release.

The system, which plans to combine and create a 10-hospital system with Portland-based Legacy Health, recorded a $26 million operating loss over the first half of the year on a $4.9 billion annual budget.

However, CFO Lawrence Furnstahl noted during a Jan. 25 regular public meeting that the operating loss is more than offset by a $68 million payment in federal reimbursement from previous years, related to expenses in contract labor, personal protective equipment and other costs stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Furnstahl said he is optimistic that OHSU will overcome economic challenges affecting the healthcare system. Despite patient capacity challenges, the health system said it continues to see more high-acuity patients and is working to improve patient flow while also accelerating growth of complex services in cancer, neurosurgery and cardiovascular care.