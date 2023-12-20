Ochsner Health reports $56M community impact

New Orleans-based Ochsner Health's new digital impact report revealed more than $56 million in total cost-of-care savings for some of its most vulnerable patients, including over $38 million in network provider rewards from 2022 to 2023, according to a Dec. 20 press release.

Below are additional 2022 results from the report for Ochsner Health and its partner accountable care organization, the Ochsner Accountable Care Network:

- A more than $27 million reduction in Medicare patient care costs

- The top 5% for best customer service for all ACOs

- Reached 87% in breast cancer screenings among Ochsner's covered lives

- A 95% testing rate secured for diabetes at-risk patients

- $12.9 million earned in care management fees for clinical outcome improvements

"Our country's healthcare system must evolve; our communities' health must improve; and the rising costs of care must be reversed. Proudly, Ochsner Health Network remains a driving force in the industry, impacting meaningful, sustainable change for the better, year over year," Eric Gallagher, CEO of Ochsner Health, said in the release.