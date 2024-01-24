Northwell hospital completes $71M women and children center

Bay Shore, N.Y.-based South Shore University Hospital, part of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, has completed its $71 million women and children's center.

Described as a "hospital-within-a-hospital," the 45-560-square-foot, two-tower facility features 29 private postpartum suites; a labor and delivery suite; a 6,300-square-foot, all-private neonatal intensive care unit; two operating rooms; four obstetrical-triage beds; and a post-anesthesia recovery unit, according to a Jan. 24 Northwell Health news release shared with Becker's.

The triage beds will be staffed 24/7 with an obstetrician and registered nurses. The unit has 11 rooms that will eventually grow to 16, the release said.

The center expansion is part of a five-year, $500 million investment in SSUH, increasing quality of care and services for patients.

A 190,000-square-foot pavilion on the hospital's campus also broke ground last year and can accommodate 90 private patient rooms, 10 operating rooms, and three procedure rooms. The expected cost is $468 million, the release said.

Northwell Health comprises 21 hospitals, more than 12,000 affiliated physicians, and 900 outpatient facilities. It has 85,000 employees with 18,900 nurses and 4,900 employed physicians.