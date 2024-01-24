Northwell hospital completes $71M women and children center

Madeline Ashley -

Bay Shore, N.Y.-based South Shore University Hospital, part of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, has completed its $71 million women and children's center.

Described as a "hospital-within-a-hospital," the 45-560-square-foot, two-tower facility features 29 private postpartum suites; a labor and delivery suite; a 6,300-square-foot, all-private neonatal intensive care unit; two operating rooms; four obstetrical-triage beds; and a post-anesthesia recovery unit, according to a Jan. 24 Northwell Health news release shared with Becker's.

The triage beds will be staffed 24/7 with an obstetrician and registered nurses. The unit has 11 rooms that will eventually grow to 16, the release said. 

The center expansion is part of a five-year, $500 million investment in SSUH, increasing quality of care and services for patients. 

A 190,000-square-foot pavilion on the hospital's campus also broke ground last year and can accommodate 90 private patient rooms, 10 operating rooms, and three procedure rooms. The expected cost is $468 million, the release said.

Northwell Health comprises 21 hospitals, more than 12,000 affiliated physicians, and 900 outpatient facilities. It has 85,000 employees with 18,900 nurses and 4,900 employed physicians. 

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars