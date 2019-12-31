North Carolina hospital secures loan to pay employees

After two missed pay periods, employees of Washington Regional Medical Center in Plymouth, N.C., are expected to be paid this week, according to TV station WCTI.

Hospital employees did not receive their paychecks Dec. 13 and haven't been paid since. The hospital postponed issuing paychecks after a loan fell through at the last minute, Frank Avignone, CEO of Affinity Health Partners, which operates Washington Regional Medical Center, told WNCT.

The hospital, which filed for bankruptcy earlier this year, is catching up on payroll with a $500,000 loan from First Capital. Affinity secured the loan, which was approved by a bankruptcy judge Dec. 30, according to WITN.

