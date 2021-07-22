NewYork-Presbyterian gives $20M to help establish new health school

New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian has donated $20 million to Iona College in New Rochelle, N.Y., to help establish a new school of health sciences, according to The Journal News.

The new school, called the NewYork-Presbyterian Iona School of Health Sciences, will be located in Bronxville on a 33-acre campus the college recently acquired.

The school is expected to begin offering classes in fall 2022.

The new school will expand Iona's health science programs, such as nursing, occupational therapy, psychology, social work, speech-language pathology, audiology and others. The college also will add programs for nurse anesthesia, medical technicians, nursing administration, nursing education and physical therapy, among others.

"The pandemic has highlighted the critical need for health care professionals to be equipped with the training, skills, and flexibility to adapt and rise to new challenges," Steven Corwin, MD, president and CEO of NewYork-Presbyterian, told the publication. "We are pleased to collaborate with Iona College to develop the next generation of outstanding health care professionals to help us lead the way in serving our communities and providing the very best care to our patients."

