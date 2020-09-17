New York hospital brings back 3,426 furloughed workers

University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center has called back nearly all of the 3,474 employees it furloughed in May, according to Spectrum News.

The medical center implemented the furloughs, which affected more than 19 percent of its 17,885-person workforce, due to financial strain tied to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of Sept. 16, URMC had called back all but 48 employees, according to Spectrum News.

In mid-April, the medical center faced a $500 million budget gap for the current fiscal year it attributed to declining revenue and higher costs tied to preparation for a surge of COVID-19 patients. After taking several steps to reduce the gap, including eliminating pay increases and delaying capital spending, the medical center implemented furloughs to help shrink a projected deficit of $315 million.

